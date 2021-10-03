Boris Johnson has refused to rule out raising taxes again, ahead of the chancellor's autumn Budget announcement later this month.

The prime minister was questioned by the BBC's Andrew Marr on day one of the Conservative Party conference, where he admitted that the pandemic had hit the UK's economy like a "fiscal meteorite".

"I do not want to raise taxes again. Of course not. Neither I do, nor does Rishi Sunak," Mr Johnson said.

He also noted that Margaret Thatcher “would not have borrowed more money now”.