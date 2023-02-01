Boris Johnson calls for Ukraine to be given 'tools to finish the job' during US visit

Boris Johnson has called for the West to up what he has described as its "pipette titration" of support for Ukraine.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, the former prime minister called for the war-torn country to be given the "tools to finish the job."

"Above all, we need to avoid being drawn into Putin's personal psychodrama," Johnson said, insisting we shift our focus to Ukraine.

In his address, he said: "They're fighting for all of us ... there are no conceivable grounds for delay."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.