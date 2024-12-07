Former prime minister Boris Johnson has created a bizarre celebrity Christmas ‘naughty and nice’ list - with some surprising additions.

Sat eating a mince pie, Mr Johnson ponders over who to include on his list, as part of a promotional video released for his book, Unleashed.

Celebrity names mentioned include Michael Gove, Jeremy Clarkson, Laura Kuenssberg, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Referencing the latter, Mr Johnson states: “A great Hollywood champion for tackling climate change. On the other hand, he did spend a long time on the bog during the cop summit.”