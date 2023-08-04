Boston police officer flies off children’s slide in viral video

A Boston police officer was injured after trip down a children’s playground slide ended in a chaotic tumble.

In the now-viral video, the off-duty officer flies down the slide face down, crashing onto the ground in City Hall Plaza, central Boston.

The clip is now so infamous that there have been queues of adults lining up to try the slide, according to local reports.

A representative for the police department said that the officer was treated for minor injuries and is not facing any disciplinary action.