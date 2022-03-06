11-year-old Ukrainian refugee traveled 1000km alone to Slovakia to get to safety

An 11-year-old Ukrainian refugee traveled all the way to Slovakia from the city of Zaporizhzhia, site of the nuclear power plant which was captured by Russian forces last week.

The boy’s mother sent him on the 1,000-kilometer journey by train to find relatives, staying behind to care for her sick mother.

Footage shows the message the mother sent to thank the Slovak government and police for taking care of her son.

The boy, who was then reunited with family in Bratislava, came with a plastic bag, passport and a telephone number written on his hand, all alone, Interior Ministry said.