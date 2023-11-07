Truck spins and crashes close to spectators at Brands Hatch racetrack

Footage captures the moment a truck spins out of control and crashes close to spectators at Brands Hatch racetrack in Kent.

The chaos unfolded during the British Truck Racing Championship on Sunday 5 November.

In the video, trucks are seen speeding around a bend of the track before two collide.

One of the vehicles is then pushed into another before they speed onto the grass and into a fence just yards from the crowd.

Smoke fills the air, as some terrified spectators are seen running away from the scene, while others watch on in horror.

A spokesperson for Brands Hatch confirmed no injuries were suffered as a result of the incident.