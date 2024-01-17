Inmate with ‘I’m a thief and idiot’ tattooed on forehead breaks out of jail

A Brazilian inmate who had “I am a thief and an idiot” tattooed across his forehead escaped from jail just days before his release.

Ruan Rocha da Silva, 23, was one of seven inmates who escaped Sao Paulo’s Provisional Detention Center Belém 1 on Christmas Day, according to local reports.

Silva - whose forehead was forcibly tattooed - escaped just days before ending his four-year sentence.

He appeared to regret his decision - and handed himself into military police just two days later, the report said.

Silva was resentenced on Friday to serve out an extended prison term in a closed regime, Brazil’s most restrictive form of incarceration.