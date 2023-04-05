A man with a hatchet scaled the walls of a nursery and killed at least four children and injured at least five others in southern Brazil

Authorities said the assailant jumped over one of the centre’s walls to get inside.

The dead were between the ages of 5 and 7.

A reporter on the scene said concerned parents gathered outside the private daycare centre in the city of Blumenau

Police said the 25-year-old man turned himself in after the attack on Wednesday morning, though his motive remained unknown.

