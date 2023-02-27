Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen are set to meet today in a bid to finalise a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A joint statement from the European Commission and Downing Street revealed that the pair will discuss the “range of complex challenges around” the Brexit treaty.

Speculation is mounting that a deal could be imminent, with Dominic Raab saying they're on the "cusp” of striking an agreement.

The European Commission president will meet with the prime minister in the UK.

