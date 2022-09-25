One man has died and eight people were taken to hospital following a blaze at a tower block in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to the 16th floor of Twinnel House at 2:15am this morning (25 September), and two residents claim they heard no fire alarm.

Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Tony Blatchford said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life.

“While formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe we know who the man is and have informed his next of kin."

