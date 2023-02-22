Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Rioter smashes police station window during Bristol unrest

00:53

Mary-Kate Findon | 1677082413

Moment rioter smashes police station window during Bristol unrest

Police have shared footage showing the moment a man smashed the window of a police station in Bristol during a riot.

Avon and Somerset Police say this clip shows Dominic Gillett, 26, smashing the window and helping set fire to a police van.

They say it also shows him throwing a “large bin” at officers during the unrest in March of 2021.

Gillett was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

He is among 30 people who have been jailed to date in connection to the riot.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:37

Martin Lewis reveals who could slash their council tax bills

00:38

Britain is ‘responsible’ for Shamima Begum, Amnesty director says

00:42

Mysterious 1.5 metre sphere appears on Japanese beach

00:47

French government voice support after teacher stabbed to death

Editor's Picks

01:09

Florida alligator captured after killing elderly woman walking dog

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

01:39

Ofcom asks ITV and Sky to ‘explain actions’ in Nicola Bulley reporting

01:13

Key moments from Putin’s state of the nation address

More Editor's Picks

02:53

Everything we know about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance so far

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

02:19

Who were the biggest winners at this year’s Bafta Film Awards?

00:31

Biden and Zelensky walk through Ukraine as air raid sirens sound

On The Ground

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

06:02

The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York

More On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:40

Ukraine’s grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division

You Ask The Questions

03:55

Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions

04:02

What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions

05:45

What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

More You Ask The Questions

03:39

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened?

05:33

Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

07:57

The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:56

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

More Binge or Bin

03:01

Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’

03:25

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’

03:16

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’

12:00

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

14:26

These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:24

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’

26:50

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate

More Millennial Love

01:20

Jodi Picoult: Anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to trans lives

01:26

Trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:19

Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:09

Adult filmmaker says porn can be as creative as literature and film

Sport

01:53

England cricketer James Anderson returns to top of Test rankings at 40

00:35

Wiegman diversity within Lionesses squad won’t ‘change overnight’

00:53

Liverpool v Real Madrid: Klopp admits 5-2 loss could be ‘damaging’

01:06

Referees to trial wearing bodycams to improve footballers’ behaviour

More Sport

01:03

Ten Hag explains why he’s ‘unhappy’ with United stars after 3-0 win

00:49

British sailor falls head-first overboard during Australia SailGP race

00:30

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City ‘played well’ despite draw

00:56

Qatari banker joins race to buy Manchester United from Glazers family

Climate

01:12

POV video shows how world’s fastest fish hunt for first time

00:55

Severe winds damage sails and boats at Australia Sail Grand Prix

01:00

Torrential floods wreck roads and homes in Sao Paulo state

01:14

Storm Otto: Almost 2,000 homes still without power in the UK

More Climate

00:38

King Charles III co-authors children’s book on climate change

00:58

Landslides that destroyed New Zealand homes captured in aerial footage

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

00:35

BP announces record annual profits of £23bn

Culture

00:41

Eurovision: Ted Lasso actor among ‘Fab Four’ presenters announced

00:47

Ed Sheeran launches his own Tingly Ted’s hot sauce

00:43

‘Whatever, I’ll be dead’: JK Rowling brushes off concerns over legacy

00:22

Netflix reveals Michelle Keegan to star in Harlan Coben adaptation

More Culture

01:59

Man with world’s longest tongue paints Holly and Phil on This Morning

01:03

Paul Mescal speaks fluent Irish while praising Bafta-nominated film

01:30

All Quiet on the Western Front breaks Baftas foreign film record

00:26

JK Rowling says she ‘never set out to upset anyone’ in podcast trailer

Lifestyle

00:27

Norwegian babies left outside to sleep alone in freezing weather

01:03

Pygmy hippo moves into new home at London Zoo

00:26

Dippy the diplodocus: Dinosaur skeleton assembled at Coventry museum

00:45

Moment elk rescued by firefighters after falling into icy pond

More Lifestyle

01:17

Woman’s eyelid movements linked to her jaw in extremely rare condition

00:47

Pancake Day: Does the air fryer ‘hack’ really work?

00:35

Comedian claims he was nearly ‘arrested’ at event hosted by Meghan

00:52

Moment cheeky sheep uses head to free herself from enclosure

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in