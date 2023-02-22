Moment rioter smashes police station window during Bristol unrest

Police have shared footage showing the moment a man smashed the window of a police station in Bristol during a riot.

Avon and Somerset Police say this clip shows Dominic Gillett, 26, smashing the window and helping set fire to a police van.

They say it also shows him throwing a “large bin” at officers during the unrest in March of 2021.

Gillett was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

He is among 30 people who have been jailed to date in connection to the riot.

