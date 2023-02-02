British Steel is expected to axe hundreds of jobs in plans to close its coke ovens in Scunthorpe.

According to union sources, the Chinese-owned manufacturing company was said to be cutting 300 jobs, with another 600 to 900 being “optimised” - although it is not clear what this optimisation would mean.

It comes as ministers are considering a multimillion-pound rescue package for the struggling business.

British Steel employs around 4,000 people around the UK but has struggled in the last decade and has changed hands several times.

