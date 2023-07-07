Independent TV
NBA star Victor Wembanyama addresses Britney Spears’ accusation his bodyguard hit her
Rising NBA star, Victor Wembanyama, has spoken out following an alleged incident between his bodyguard, and Britney Spears.
The singer claims that she tried to tap the 7ft 4 ins tall NBA player on the shoulder at a hotel in Las Vegas, when the protection officer reportedly ‘hit her in the face’.
“I didn’t see what happened”, he told Sky News, claiming he was grabbed ‘from behind’ rather than tapped on the shoulder.
He added: “When I came back to the hotel I didn’t forget but I thought it was no big deal.”
