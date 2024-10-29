Bruce Springsteen’s nine-word takedown of Donald Trump at Kamala Harris rally

Bruce Springsteen delivered a nine-word takedown of Donald Trump as he appeared at Kamala Harris's "When We Vote We Win" concert and rally in Philadelphia on Monday night (28 October).

Following his endorsement of the Democratic candidate in the 2024 election, the "Dancing in the Dark" singer, 75, appeared at Temple University's Liacouras Center to perform and reiterate his support for the vice president.

Criticising Ms Harris's opponent, Mr Springsteen said: "Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant.

"Donald Trump does not understand this country its history or what it means to be deeply American."