Civilian bodies seen lying in street as Ukrainian forces recapture areas near Kyiv

Bodies still dressed in civilian clothing have been seen strewn along the streets of Bucha, near Kyiv, as Ukrainian forces recapture the area.

In footage from the aftermath of the Russian invasion, roads, houses, and life has been destroyed.

One AFP reporter said he'd counted at least 20 bodies, and one had his hands tied behind his back.

"Those people were just walking and they shot them without any reason," one local told PA. "They would shoot without asking any questions".

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here