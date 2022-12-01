Ngozi Fulani, a charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was “really” from by Lady Susan Hussey, has said Buckingham Palace has not contacted her about the incident, despite the palace saying they had reached out.

The Sistah Space CEO had been invited to a Violence Against Women and Girls reception by the Queen Consort, where she says she was subject to an “interrogation” by Prince William’s godmother.

“We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person,” the palace said.

