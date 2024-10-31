Independent TV
Robert Jenrick calls Rachel Reeves ‘compulsive liar’ during fiery TV interview
Robert Jenrick accused Rachel Reeves of “telling packs of lies for months” following Labour’s Budget announcement.
Speaking to Sky News on Thursday (31 October), the Tory leadership candidate accused the chancellor of acting “like a compulsive liar” and “inventing a black hole” in public finances.
“They’re making it up to justify immense tax rises,” Mr Jenrick added.
Ms Reeves announced an increase in employer national insurance contributions, capital gains tax, and changes to inheritance tax.
In its general election manifesto, Labour promised not to increase taxes on working people.
“She’s been telling a pack of lies for months now,” Mr Jenrick went on.
