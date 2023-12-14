Loose bull seen roaming tracks at New Jersey station detained

A loose bull on the tracks at a New Jersey train station snarled rail traffic on Thursday 14 December, before being detained.

New Jersey Transit posted on X, formerly Twitter, a photo of the horned bovine standing on the tracks at Newark Penn Station.

It’s unclear how the animal got there, but it was captured shortly after.

Newark police said there were no injuries reported and the bull was eventually corralled inside a fenced lot near Newark Liberty international airport.

It was tranquillised so it could be taken to a local animal sanctuary.