Moment bullfight spectators run for safety after rampaging animal escapes ring

This is the moment a tradition bullfighting competition in central Bosnia almost turned bloody after a bullring door was left open during the fight.

Two bulls exited the ring and went into the crowd gathered around. After several minutes of scuffle and panic, the bulls were contained.

Bullfighting is a tradition among Bosnian cattle owners, who mark the coming of summer with their bulls fighting in a competition.

Bosnian bullfighting is not as violent as bulls have their horns cut off and a referee stops the fighting as soon it’s obvious that one of the bulls is staying away from further battle in the ring.

The price of heavy weight fighting bull reaches 50-thousand USD.