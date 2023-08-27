Watch masked burglars saw through metal shutters in raid at London tech shop

This is the moment two masked burglars raid a London tech shop, using power tools to cut through the metal shutters.

CCTV captures the criminals arriving on a moped outside the Exchange shop in East Finchley High Road at around 3am on 18 August.

They then use a circular saw to cut through the shutter, before smashing the glass door.

Once inside they help themselves to games consoles, mobile phones and MacBook laptops.

They then flee the scene.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are reviewing the CCTV footage and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.