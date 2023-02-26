One dead and 32 hurt in a bus accident in northwestern Austria

One person has died, and 32 have been injured after a German bus travelling in Austria rolled off the road and crashed.

Police said a 31-year-old man was killed in the accident.

The bus driver as well as numerous passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Fire chief, Gerald Petter, said: “The bus went off the road in the last bend towards Schladming, overturned several times and then came to rest on top of a workshop building,”

Police said the cause of the accident is unclear.

