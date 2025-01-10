George W Bush gave Barack Obama a belly tap at Jimmy Carter's funeral on Thursday, 9 January, as presidents past and present gathered for the memorial service.

As the 43rd president took his seat, his successor stood up. However, President-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump stayed seated.

As Mr Bush went to take his seat, he gave Mr Obama a tap on his belly.

Mr Obama returned the friendly gesture by patting Mr Bush on his back.