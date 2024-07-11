BBC Radio 5 Live's Mark Chapman opened his coverage of England's semi-final by paying a tearful tribute to his colleague John Hunt.

Mr Hunt’s wife Carol and their two daughters, Louise 25 and Hannah, 28 were allegedly shot dead with a crossbow in their home in Busey on Tuesday night (9 July).

Suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested by police on Wednesday afternoon in Lavender Hill Cemetery, Enfield.

His voice trembling, Mr Chapman said: “This has been a heartbreaking day. John Hunt is our colleague, and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sport team, but to all of those who have worked here with him over the past 20 years.”