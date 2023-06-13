A woman was airlifted to hospital last Friday (9 June) after driving off a California highway and landing in the Pacific Ocean.

The 18-year-old motorist, travelling north on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, drove over the edge shortly after 1pm, officials said.

She was able to escape her Mercedes.

A video shared by the Ventura County Fire Department shows a helicopter crew hoisting the driver to safety. She was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Due to conditions at the time, the vehicle was not immediately recovered and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.