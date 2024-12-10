California night sky glows orange as Franklin Fire prompts evacuation orders

The Franklin Fire burned close to Pepperdine University near Malibu, California, on Tuesday (10 December) prompting evacuation orders from law enforcement due to "an immediate threat to life."

Pepperdine University issued a shelter-in-place warning in the Tyler Campus Center or Payson Library as the blaze reached 1,800 acres on Tuesday.

Footage recorded by Steve Futterman showed the night sky near the university glowing orange as the fire burned in the early hours.

At least 2.8 square miles have been burned by the fire, LA County Fire Department officials estimated.