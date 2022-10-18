Sparks were sent flying in California’s Orange County as a woman drove an Audi down a freeway without her front tyre.

This footage shows the moment witness Chad Stewart Towersey confronted the driver about the state of her vehicle, asking her “are you on drugs right now.”

“I tried to wave her down, her tailgate was open, she had no clue. Completely incoherent,” Mr Towersey said.

Authorities launched an investigation after video of the incident on the 405 Freeway went viral.

