Half Moon Bay shooting: Moment suspect is arrested by police in California

Video captured by a bystander shows the moment the suspect in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting was apprehended by police on Monday, 23 January.

At least seven people were killed in California’s third mass shooting in eight days, following the deaths of 11 people in Monterey Park and the deaths of six people - including a teenage mother and baby - in Goshen.

The suspect has been identified as Chunli Zhao, 67, a mushroom farm worker.

Mr Zhao was arrested after he was spotted sitting in his car outside a local sheriff’s office.

