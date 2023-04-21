Dazzling ‘super bloom’ captured in California’s Antelope Valley

Dazzling explosions of colour have covered California’s hillsides, as a rare “super bloom” bursts into life following a very wet winter.

Vast stretches of the countryside are covered in orange, yellow, purple and white flowers, with the bright colours even visible from space.

In California’s Antelope Valley, orange wildflowers have been spotted after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display.

