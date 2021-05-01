Watch live as campaign group ‘Youth for Climate’ stage protest in Paris

Youth for Climate", "Fridays for Future" and other green organisations are returning to the streets of Paris for this year’s worldwide youth climate strike.

This year’s theme is #PeopleNotProfit. The goal of the strike is to out pressure on policymakers and governments to take more action over the climate crisis.

