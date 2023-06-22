Fireball swells after deadly three-vehicle crash on Canadian highway

A huge fireball raged after a deadly three-vehicle crash on a highway east of Toronto on Tuesday night (20 June).

Ontario Provincial Police said at least two people were dead following the collision on Highway 401 in Pickering.

Two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle crashed, causing an explosion and fire near Brock Road.

The fireball was caused when one of the trucks hit an overpass and ruptured its tanks.

The two people who died were the drivers of the two transport trucks, police said.