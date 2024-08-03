Rare Canada lynx captured on camera striking a pose in remote Minnesota woods

A rare Canada lynx has been captured on camera striking a pose in the remote Minnesota woods.

The elusive forest-dwelling cat was filmed on a trail camera in northern Minnesota woodland.

Biologist Tom Gable, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project, discovered the extraordinary footage while reviewing thousands of hours of recordings.

A Voyageurs Wolf Project spokesperson said: “We captured some really neat footage of lynx this past year on our cameras but this is definitely the coolest. In fact, might be the best video of a lynx we have ever captured.”