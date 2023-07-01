Canadian wildfire smoke smothers Detroit as air quality alerts issued

Thick smog could be seen over Detroit this week, after air quality alerts were issued to over 120 million US residents off the back of Canadian wildfires.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported Monday that 76,129 square kilometers (29,393 square miles) of land including forests has burned across Canada since the start of the year.

New York was badly hit just a few weeks ago with the skies being lit up orange, and now residents elsewhere in the likes of Chicago and Wisconsin have been told to spend more time indoors if they suffer with health issues.