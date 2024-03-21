Cancer victim who died at Dignitas leaves powerful message pleading for law change

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

A woman has made a heartbreaking plea to politicians to change the UK’s assisted dying policy in a video released after she died from cancer.

Paola Marra, 53, said she had no choice but to travel to Dignitas to end her suffering.

In a video message, filmed by renowned photographer Rankin, she said: “When you watch this, I will be dead. I’m choosing to seek assisted dying because I refuse to let a terminal illness dictate the terms of my existence.”

Ms Marra died at the Swiss clinic on Wednesday, 20 March, after being diagnosed with breast and bowel cancer.