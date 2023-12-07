Nobel Prize for Medicine winner hints at future vaccines to prevent cancer

A Nobel prize winner has hinted at a future in which there will be a vaccine to prevent cancer.

Drew Weissman and his Hungarian colleague Katalin Kariko won the 2023 Nobel Prize for Medicine in October for mRNA molecule findings that paved the way for Covid-19 vaccines.

The US scientist told the 2023 Nobel prize medicine lecture in Stockholm on Thursday, 7 December, that the Penn Institute for RNA Innovation is working on several vaccines in clinical development, including ones for food allergies and cancer.

"The idea here is that you treat people before they develop cancer," Mr Weissman said.