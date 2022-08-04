Independent TV
Car smashes into cannabis dispensary in Nevada
A vehicle smashed into a cannabis dispensary near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, after an elderly woman failed to place it in park, police said.
Footage shows a car driving into the front windows of NuLeaf LakeTahoe Dispensary in Incline Village on the lake’s north shore.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said that the elderly woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.
“Luckily, the front desk clerk of NuLeaf was uninjured. Just a reminder that even at slow speeds, any vehicle can cause major damage,” police said.
01:21