Car smashes into cannabis dispensary in Nevada

A vehicle smashed into a cannabis dispensary near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, after an elderly woman failed to place it in park, police said.

Footage shows a car driving into the front windows of NuLeaf LakeTahoe Dispensary in Incline Village on the lake’s north shore.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said that the elderly woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

“Luckily, the front desk clerk of NuLeaf was uninjured. Just a reminder that even at slow speeds, any vehicle can cause major damage,” police said.

