Video footage captures the moment 500 cannabis plants were discovered by a Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) at a property in Harpole.

Officers from the Daventry and South Northants NPT executed a warrant on Thursday (13 March) after receiving a tip-off that cannabis was being cultivated at the property. The plants were found in several rooms.

A 44-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the supply of a Class B drug and of carrying a knife in a public place. He has since been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000146019, or to call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.