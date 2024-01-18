Four-year-old child pulled from car after crash left vehicle hanging off wall

A car carrying a four-year-old passenger was left hanging off a wall after it crashed into a fence on Tuesday, 16 January in Boulder, Colorado.

Boulder Fire-Rescue posted footage on Twitter/X showing the crew working on the scene to establish how they would rescue the youngster.

Firefighters were able to stabilise the vehicle at the front so the driver could safely leave the SUV, the department said.

"Luckily, both passengers were unharmed. Incidents like this involve many moving pieces (sometimes literally) and vehicle extrication is a skill that firefighters routinely practice and use," they added.