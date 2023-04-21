Moment state trooper deliberately crashes head-on into wrong-way driver

Dashcam footage shows the moment a Utah Highway Patrol trooper deliberately crashed into a wrong-way driver, bringing the offending vehicle to a stop.

The organisation’s Facebook account shared the video, saying the officer “bravely put himself in harm’s way” to prevent potential harm to other motorists on I-80 in Tooele County as the incident unfolded on Tuesday 18 April.

UHP said the driver sustained minor injuries and the trooper was uninjured.

“He knew he had one chance to protect the drivers behind him. Without hesitation, he put his own life on the line. I’m grateful for heroes,” Utah governor Spencer Cox tweeted after the incident.

