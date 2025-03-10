Dashcam footage captured the terrifying moment a wooden board flew into the windshield of a family car on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 5 March, when a pickup truck driver stopped on the opposite lane of a highway to adjust a large wooden board at the rear of his vehicle.

Due to the high winds on the bridge, the piece of wood flew across lanes, crashing into the windshield of the car.

The car driver, David Deng, and his family were uninjured.