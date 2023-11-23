Rainbow Bridge: CCTV captures car travelling at speed moments before explosion

CCTV footage shows the moment a car travels at speed while approaching the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls.

The surveillance footage released by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows a white car speeding towards the bridge connecting the US and Canada on Wednesday, 22 November.

In the video, the car hits a ramp and is airbourne, before causing an explosion, which isn’t captured in the footage.

It is confirmed the explosion killed two people who were inside the vehicle.