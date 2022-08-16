Car stolen in seven seconds from Connecticut gas station

It only took seven seconds for a thief to steal a car from a gas station in Connecticut.

Police footage shows the car being driven away from a Shell branch on Straits Turnpike in Watertown.

Authorities said that the vehicle was left running with the keys inside while the driver went inside the store, enabling the thieves to steal it easily.

"Be aware of your surroundings. Suspects are waiting in parking lots for someone to leave their vehicles running unattended," Watertown Police Department said.

