Drunk man crashes stolen police car into trike rider in China

A drunk man stole a police car before crashing it into a man driving a trike in China.

Footage shows the moment the police car speeds down the road, ploughing into the trike in Guangxi Province.

The trike is smashed into pieces following the collision.

A second clip shows the 23-year-old driver with his hands on the steering wheel in the police vehicle, before officers attempt to arrest him.

Miraculously, the trike driver was not seriously injured and is recovering in hospital.

