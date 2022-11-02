Driver flies across roundabout whilst fleeing police in Milton Keynes

A car flew across a roundabout in Milton Keynes in an attempt to flee a police chase in March.

Ryan Page, 23, was being followed by police when he sped up to 70mph after he noticed the marked police car next to him.

Footage shows Page driving a modified vehicle over a roundabout before coming to a dead halt.

He then ran from the vehicle but officers caught up with him.

Page was found guilty of dangerous driving on October 25. He was ordered to destroy the car and sentenced to eight months in prison.

