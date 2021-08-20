A suspected Colombian drug cartel kingpin has been arrested during his own wedding.

Footage shows police officers storming into the ceremony in Antioquia before escorting Luis Daniel “Machete” Santana away in front of shocked family members.

Santana is the alleged logistics and security coordinator for Colombia’s Gulf Clan and after making the arrest, police confirmed he had been a target since 2017.

Local media report he had been hiding in the mountain region of Antioquia and authorities seized the opportunity to capture him when he left his hideout to tie the knot.