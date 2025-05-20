Moment cat caught smuggling Class A drugs into Costa Rican prison

Police officers have caught a cat carrying hard drugs into a prison in Costa Rica.

According to the country’s Ministry of Justice, an officer at Pococí Penitentiary spotted the animal in the prison’s green zone and raised the alarm on 6 May.

A video posted on the ministry’s Facebook page shows packages taped to the cat being cut off with scissors.

Authorities said the cat was carrying 235.65g of marijuana and 67.76g of heroin.