Kamala Harris has issued an urgent warning to residents as “life-threatening” Hurricane Milton heads for Florida.

The potential “once in a lifetime” storm is bearing down on the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to remain “extremely dangerous” as it makes landfall in Florida by Wednesday, hitting the densely populated Tampa Bay area first.

With air pressure in the storm’s eye dropping to a near-record low 897 millibars and winds reaching 160mph, Milton is now the fifth most intense Atlantic hurricane on record.

Speaking on Tuesday (7 October), the vice president said: “I cannot stress enough to all the folks in Florida, in the Tampa area, please listen to evacuation orders. Please listen to your local officials because I know a lot of folks out there have survived these hurricanes before. This one is going to be very, very serious.”