Cavalcante told officials he wanted to carjack someone and flee US, police say

A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he had been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico.

Interviewed hours after his capture on 13 September, Danilo Cavalcante, 34, revealed to investigators he planned to get a car in an effort to flee, Deputy US Marshal, Robert Clark, told the Associated Press.

“Ultimately, we asked Cavalcante, what was your end goal? Where were you going with this? And he had stated that he intended to carjack somebody in the next 24 hours. He said the law enforcement presence in this perimeter was becoming too intense and that he felt that he needed to get out of the area,” Clark said.