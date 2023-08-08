CCTV footage captured a man downing shots of alcohol in a local pub for three hours before getting behind the wheel of his car and killing a father-of-three.

Arron Dunlop, 30, hit 58-year-old Paul Greenfield who was riding home from work on his motoribike on the A1027 in Norton on 8 June.

Dunlop made no attempt to help and fled the scene to the nearest airport, with the aim of leaving the country to evade justice.

Paul tragically died, leaving behind his wife and three children.

Dunlop has now been sentenced to 12 years in prison.