A new study has found no cases of cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer for women worldwide, in young women fully vaccinated against HPV in Scotland.

Around 99 per cent of cervical cancer cases are caused by HPV, making this a huge breakthrough figure for health.

"By making your immune system ready to recognise it and fight it, if you ever do meet it [HPV] you are much less likely to get infected" Dr Viki Male, a Immunologist at Imperial College London told the Independent.

If you are looking to get vaccinated against HPV, girls under 25 and boys born after 1 September 2006 who missed having the vaccine at school are eligible, and advised to inquire with your school vaccination team or GP.