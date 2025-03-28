Breathtaking video captures the iconic cherry blossoms in Washington DC at their peak bloom.

The footage posted to X on Thursday (27 March) shows the magnificent trees in Tidal Basin, the focal point of the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Cherry blossoms remain in bloom for around 10 days, depending on weather conditions. However, warmer temperatures expected in the city this weekend may speed up the bloom process.

The Japanese government gifted the US with about 3,000 cherry trees in 1912. First Lady Helen Herron Taft and Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, planted the first two trees at Tidal Basin on 27 March of that year.